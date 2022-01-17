50 Cent, Lil Durk & Jeremih Link Up For The "Power Powder Respect" Music Video

50's new collab is the theme song for his Starz series "Power Book IV: Force," premiering next month.

50 Cent isn't holding back with the roll-out of Power Book IV: Force. The trailer for the "I Get Money" rapper's series arrived earlier this month, and now, we've received a music video for the project's theme song, "Power Powder Respect," which sees Fif link up with Lil Durk and Jeremiah.

"Tonight catch the premiere of the Force theme song right after Ghost," the New York-born recording artist wrote on Instagram yesterday, January 16th. "At least this was I know 12 million people saw it," he added, dropping off a subtle flex about his franchise's impressive viewership numbers.

As Complex notes, the visual was directed by Eif Rivera and begins with the "Don't Tell 'Em" singer walking into a bar as scenes from the forthcoming show start playing. We also see 50 with shots of a chess game, and his collaborators join him when the song's chorus begins.

Seeing as Force is set in the city of Chicago, it was wise for the father of two to tap Durk and J for the theme song, as they were born and bred there.

The latest installment in the Power Book series will premiere on Starz on Sunday, February 6th – check out the trailer here, and let us know what you think of 50 Cent's new music video below.

[Via]