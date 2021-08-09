50 Cent as a hype man is a sight we'd like to see more often.

In a new clip, the OG could be seen supporting Bia onstage while the duo hosted a night at Miami's E11EVEN as the ew England upstart ran through a performance of her "Whole Lotta Money" cut.

Initially, some assumed that it was a Lil Mama-esque situation with Fif hopping onstage unsolicited, but closer inspection simply shows the G-Unit boss was showing much-welcomed love

Naturally, the energy of the crowd in attendance was full-blown as Bia performed the track, which recently received a substantial boost from a Nicki Minaj-assisted remix of the selection.

Previously locking in success on social media, the song cracked the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 16 with the surprise remix.

"I have so much respect when bigger artists jump on smaller artists [sic] records bc so many people forget we all had to start somewhere," Bia penned in a string of tweets following the release, indirectly saluting Minaj while adding commentary on more established artists who don't tend to show love.

She added: "That’s the difference between who does it for the culture, and who does it for clout [...] I’ve got taken off songs because I wasn’t 'big' enough even tho my verse was always LIKE THAT."