50 Cent has always been active on social media but due to the quarantine business, the rapper has been hopping on Instagram Live recently to speak directly to the people. Most recently, he hopped on Instagram Live with Michael Blackson where he revealed a large duffle bag of cash. "I'mma send you this," Fif said as he showed the bag. "Unbelievably stupid n***as... If they act crazy, mane. You already know," he said as he flashed what appeared to be an AR15 on camera. Blackson's eyes widened immediately. "They say they wanna purge? We gon' purge. They got the wrong n****as," Fif added. "I know they hungry but they don't want this. They don't want this. I'll bring it to you."



Though Michael Blackson still seemed unsettled by the brief interaction, he did wonder whether the gun came with the cash. "Uh, okay. I'm here. I'm in Hollywood right up -- you know where I live," Blackson responded which prompted Cuban Link to burst out into laughter.

Seeing as how many have been let go from their jobs in wake of Coronavirus, including musicians who were forced to cancel shows, perhaps flashing that much cash on IG. Casanova came through in the comments where borrowed bars from Fivio Foreign to clown Fif for not putting him in a film.

"SEND ME THE ADDY I HUNTING EM DOWN CAUSE IM GOING BROKE AND HE AINT PUT ME IN A MOVIE YET !!" Cas said.

