Anybody familiar with 50 Cent's former stint as a hip-hop juggernaut understands that the diamond-selling artist simply stops at nothing to achieve his goal. It's the reason he's seen success in whatever endeavor he pursues. Case in point, the past several years have seen him expanding on his already considerable television repertoire, which includes such titles as Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, For Life, and the upcoming BMF.

Today, 50 took a moment to confirm that he's adding yet another new series to the mix, sharing the news that his new true-crime anthology series Confessions Of A Crime Queen has been officially greenlit by Discovery+. In confirming the news, Deadline shared additional details surrounding the upcoming series, confirming that each season will center around the life of a female "Crime Queen" who built a criminal empire before ultimately falling from power. It's also stated that each subject will be portrayed by an "A-List" actress, who will interview the real-life counterpart throughout the season.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

"See this is the point you should realize i’m not playing," captions Fif, celebrating the news on Instagram. "GREEN LIGHT GANG." He also confirmed that he has moved from New York to Houston, implying that he made the move as a result of this new series. "Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later," he captions, sharing a few screencaps from Deadline's announcement article for context.

Clearly, 50 Cent's creative vision has left an impression on his television collaborators, who frequently sing his praises following every deal. "Discovery+ is delighted to partner with Curtis, G-Unit Film & Television, Goodbye Pictures and Lionsgate on this ambitious and innovative project,” explains Lisa Holme, the Group SVP Commercial Content and Strategy of Discovery+. “Combining our unparalleled home for original true crime content with his vision for how to tell these stories in a new way will give true crime fans a fresh perspective on the genre.”

Check out Fif's Confessions Of A Crime Queen announcement below.

