50 Cent labeled Randall Emmett "Little Harvey" while discussing his recent sexual assault allegations and says that more women will be coming forward regarding the film and television producer by the end of the week. The comments from 50 come after the LA Times detailed allegations of verbal and physical abuse, sexual harassment, and business fraud against Emmett in an investigative piece.

"I bet there will be more women saying he treated them inappropriately by the end of this week," 50 captioned a screenshot of a story covering his initial comments on the allegations. "Little Harvey is in big trouble this time."



Emmett has been accused of offering actresses roles in his films in exchange for sexual favors. He also allegedly mistreated Bruce Willis on the set of a film they worked on together while his health was declining.

50 Cent has had his own problems with Emmett. Back in 2019, he claimed on social media that Emmett owed him $1 million and was taking his time to pay him back. Emmett served as executive producer on Power.

“See this is why I made him give me my Money by Monday,” Fif captioned a post in response to the story, last week. “Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me.”

Emmett’s representative told Us magazine: “Randall will always be grateful for his decade-long friendship with 50 and has great respect for the man."

Check out 50's recent Instagram post below.



