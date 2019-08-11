News that Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez will not face charges has left a bitter taste 50 Cent's mouth. Gonzalez is, after all, the NYPD who allegedly tried to incite a glory hunt with 50 Cent as his intended target.

At the time, 50 Cent was said to be "scared for his life," given the relative impunity by which these officers go about their police work. Suffice to say, as time wore on, 50 Cent felt a whole lot cozier in his britches, but the damage has been done: if 50 was ever trusting of the New York Police Dept. and their internal affairs- he certainly isn't now. In fact, he's taken to labeling the department in its entirety, as the "toughest gang in New York" by a considerable margin.

"I knew they were not going to do anything about this, so I stop talking about it," exclaimed via Instagram. "NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York. You just gotta be ready for what ever. You know the vibes." Next to his caption, he plastered the image of the New York Daily Newsprint bearing the words "NYPD closes investigation into Brooklyn commander’s ‘shoot on sight’ threat to rapper 50 Cent" next to an image of him entering a boxing ring. It's been an eventful two days for 50 Cent, that much is certain.