There was a time when we were inundated with updates regarding 50 Cent's legal battle with Teairra Mari, and while we haven't seen the same flurry of information in recent months, it's still ongoing. Years ago, the singer sued 50 Cent after he reportedly reposted a clip of her sex tape and alleged that he was somehow involved with its release. A court sided with Fif, and as the drama has dragged on, Teairra Mari reportedly still hasn't paid the tens of thousands of dollars to 50.

The "greenlight gang" executive was asked about the situation during his appearance on The Breakfast Club. DJ Envy asked Fif if Teairra ever made good on her debt. "She still owe me money," the Rap mogul answered.

He went on to say that he believes that the singer still owes him over $50K, and Envy couldn't believe it because the last he heard, it was only half that much.

"It keep going up," said Fif. "'Cause she keep delaying and moving around—she gon' feel like she went to college." Charlamagne Tha God noted that this all seemed to be more about "principle" than money.

For 50 Cent, he explained that he needs to use this situation with Teairra Mari to set the standard for the future. "I have to set examples so people don't keep coming to play with me," he said before mentioning Teairra's high-powered attorney, Lisa Bloom. The radio hosts got a laugh out of it, but Teairra previously stated publicly that she had no intention of paying her debt to 50 Cent and it looks as if she's fighting it to the bitter end.

Check out the clip and 50 Cent's full interview on The Breakfast Club below.