It's been just a few days since DaBaby went viral for slapping a female fan at an afterparty in Florida, yet it's already been turned into a laughing matter. Following Michael Blackson's reenactment of the situation with help from the "Suge" rapper himself, it looks like 50 Cent felt like it was free to make light of it all too by sharing yet another lighthearted reenactment on his Instagram.



Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ

You can always count on 50 to get in a good joke, seen smiling from ear to ear like he's up to no good in the photo above during the Power series finale screening event in NYC last month. The "Many Men" emcee shared a comedic play-by-play of the viral ordeal that was originally made by social media comedian FunnymanGaitlin. It was then shared by an account called Hip Hops Tv™ that covers rap culture regularly, which was finally reposted by 50 Cent to his 25.4 million followers. "I be liking all this kinda sh*t," he wrote as a caption, leading to a wave of laughing emojis and those making jokes of their own in the comments. Based on how he can usually get, this is actually pretty tame for Fif when you think about it.

Peep 50 Cent's post on Instagram below, and let us know if you think this whole DaBaby situation should even be joked about by anyone down in the comments section: