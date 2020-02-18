He's been speaking about his new ABC litigation series For Life while on his intense promotion run recently, and during a recent sit-down with Cigar Talk, 50 Cent addressed reported false allegations against him. For years, Fif has been on the receiving end of accusations that he's a government informant who snitched on Jimmy Henchman. There was alleged documentation floating around, but TMZ issued a report stating that their law enforcement sources confirmed that it was fake paperwork.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

Fif has adamantly denied that he's even snitched on anyone, and he once again defended his honor on Cigar Talk. He spoke about the late 1980s and early 1990s as a time when street code was firm. "That's the era where n*ggas get knocked and they just go, 'Give me my time. I don't give a f*ck what you talkin' 'bout,'" Fif said. "They ain't tellin' on nobody, 'cause if you tellin', you can't even look forward to going home. Where you going after you get out? The neighborhood ain't accepting that. 'B*tch ass n*gga, we heard you a rat.'"

Yet, there are also times when people are pegged to be informants when they truly aren't. "They say these things when they want to tell—even for me personally, they tried to attack my character. They say, 'He a rat, or he this and that,'" 50 Cent continued. "All you gotta do is ask them who I told on. I ain't never told on no n*gga in my life. In the Preme [Kenneth McGriff] situation, it'll tell you who told on him. My name ain't in that case, but they talking 'bout that I needed an order of protection. Why it feels like I'm the bully out here, then?... You needed protection, n*gga. And your protection gone. That's the truth."

50 Cent said that when there are beefs or "disputes with younger artists" they don't know what ammunition to use against him, so they take from what they've heard and run with it. "You heard it when Meek [Mill] was talkin' sh*t and you heard it with French [Montana]. I don't take offense to it when they doin' it, because I know what they doin'. I take offense to where it started. You never see—let Jimmy Henchman tell you I'm a snitch... Jimmy been snitchin' since 1942." Watch his full interview with Cigar Talk below.