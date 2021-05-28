There has been quite a bit of discussion about Vivica Fox and 50 Cent's 2003 relationship this week. The pair of artists briefly dated all those years ago but ever so often, they'll pop back up rehashing old memories. This time around Vivica has sat down with VladTV to chat about her life, including her time with 50 Cent who she admitted was still "the love of my life."

The Rap mogul is currently in a relationship with Jamira Haines, also known as Cuban Link, and after his leading lady subtly shaded Vivica earlier this week, Fif answered questions about his thoughts regarding Vivica's latest admission.



Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm never bothered by when she says that," said 50 Cent of the actress's "love of my life" remarks. "If you say—just the timing, at the time that we actually interacted with each other it was, we weren't conscious of everything else that was going on."

"She'll always say if you listen to her, she'll say, 'I would've been private,'" he added. "'Cause when it got so uncomfortable with everybody else—when you get pushed and pulled in different directions without it being even her decision. Her publicist is saying do this. This person [is saying] do this. And you go, alright, this is not the right...you know."

The interview concluded with 50 Cent admitting that he did turn the rumored 12-carat engagement ring he set aside for Vivica into a pair of earrings. Check out the full interview below and clock his Vivica Fox comments near the end.