According to Radar, 50 Cent is diving back into his legal feud with Teairra Mari, in a continued attempt to collect the $50,000 he is owed from the Love and Hip Hop star.

The rapper is asking the judge to set a hearing for April 20, 2022, demanding that Mari bring her bank statements, and answer questions about her income under oath, claiming that she has been dragging her feet when it comes to giving him the money he was rewarded. He also filed a separate motion demanding Mari be found in contempt for blowing off their case, as she stopped responding to his various demands and ended all communications with her lawyer, making it even more difficult to make headway.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Despite 50's attorney's best efforts to seize Mari's checks as well as collect her bank statements, they've been thwarted at each turn, and thus, he is turning to the judge to assist in getting answers and a payday sorted.

The court docs reportedly read that Mari "has been the subject of repeated sanctions by this Court but has been seemingly unswayed by such actions and has not paid any money towards the Judgment or sanctions against her, making the increased penalties associated with a finding of contempt necessary."

50 Cent has continuously attempted to both publicly and privately request for his money from Mari, involving additional judgments and court sanctions since July of 2021.

We'll see if Teairra responds either in or out of court.

