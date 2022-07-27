Over the weekend, a Bishop from Brooklyn went viral after he was robbed of nearly $1M in jewelry during his live-streamed service. The footage spread across social media of Bishop Lamor Whitehead going down on the floor mid-speech as armed men came and robbed him of his goods.







It didn't take long for 50 Cent to chime in on the matter. Shortly after receiving the Houston Humanitarian Award, the rapper commented on the current state of New York City. "Mean while back in New York, they robbing the church while it’s in service. ð¤·ð½‍âï¸WTF,” 50 Cent wrote.

Bishop Whitehead recently spoke to CBS News about the incident, claiming that he was targeted because the suspects were aware of his collection of jewelry. Ultimately, Whitehead was stripped of his wedding band, bishop's ring, and a few chains. Though some criticized him for flaunting his jewelry in the first place, he explained that "it's not about me being flashy.

“It’s about me purchasing what I want to purchase," he explained. It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase. If I worked hard for it, I can purchase what I want to purchase.”

Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Eric Adams updated the public and said that there's currently an investigation into the crime.

We'll keep you posted on any updates surrounding the investigation into the robbery of Bishop Lamor Whitehead.

