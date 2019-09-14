On her Bravo network show, Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent is known as a no-nonsense, confrontational character who is sometimes a mean girl. She plays up to that reputation in real life when she takes jabs at her castmates or even other celebrity figures, but when it comes to 50 Cent, it's safe to say that "homie don't play that."

If there's anyone who will take time out of their busy schedule to let their Petty Flag fly freely, it's Fif. No matter what he has on the books, if he feels as if someone has disrespected him, he'll turn social media into his own trolling playground. A month ago, Fifty had an ongoing debt issue with filmmaker and Power's executive producer, Randall Emmett. After the rap mogul disgraced Emmett online, Emmett's fiancée, Lala, tried her hand at going tit-for-tat with Fif. That didn't work out too well, but after Emmett reportedly paid back the money he owed the rapper, all was well on the home front.

Unfortunately, someone should have given Lala that memo, because she recently did an interview where she mentioned that she could pull out receipts about how she "dinged" 50 Cent's ego. It wasn't much of a jab to the rapper, but he didn't like hearing her mention his name at all. We reported earlier that 50 Cent shared a few posts that took aim at the reality star, but he hasn't let up at all, spending the better part of Friday the 13th trolling Lala to no end.

Here's a roundup of what's he's been up to until about an hour ago. Sheesh.