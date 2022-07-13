What 50 Cent wants, 50 Cent gets.

It's a big day for the multihyphenate (and hundreds of other entertainers), as the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards arrived earlier today (July 12) and included a shoutout to Fif for his work during February's Super Bowl Halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The hip-hop and R&B group has been nominated for Best Variety Special (Live) alongside other efforts like the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!

In the caption of his celebratory post, the Power producer wrote, "So I guess I'm gonna win my first Emmy Award [shrug emoji] GLG GreenLightGang."





Fif's potentially-award-winning performance went down on February 13th as the Los Angeles Rams conquered the Cincinnati Bengals, and saw the artists come together to please any West Coast rap fans in the audience with Crip-walking, a Doggystyle poster, and the help of over 400 professional dancers and volunteer cast participants.

As HipHopDX notes, it marked the most hip-hop/R&B-centric show in the National Football League's history.

Dr. Dre – who was responsible for producing the show – received plenty of flowers for his work, with friends like Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, Russell Simmons, and Xzibit all showing big love to the Compton native.

"If you don’t understand how Great a moment this was for Hip Hop ask somebody. Unbelievable 12mins! I’m so proud of my homies. Y’all did the damn thing! RESPECT to all of you!" Ice-T wrote when sharing a clip of the "Still D.R.E." hitmaker sitting at a white grand piano and playing the first few notes of 2Pac's "I Ain't Mad At Cha" from 1996.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Other hip-hop stars nominated at the upcoming Emmy Awards include Donald Glover, who was selected on the roster for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Atlanta and Kanye West, who worked with Coodie & Chike on the three-part Netflix original documentary, jeen-yuhs – check out the full list of nominees here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

