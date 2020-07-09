With everything that happened prior to the release of Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, it's no surprise that 50 Cent is a little irked with the people on Pop's team. Especially after what took place with the botched album cover designed by Virgil Abloh, Fif says he's no longer available to his estate should they need him.

Although the music has been celebrated and is expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, Pop Smoke's album left a sour taste in 50 Cent's mouth. He's now lashing out at the people on the late rapper's team.

"I’m really not feeling the way the guys involved with Pop’s project are handling things," said Fif on Instagram. "I got it to this point it’s gonna be the #1 album. That’s good enough right, i’m gonna be unavailable moving forward peace."

This comes just hours after he reacted to the arrest of five people -- two minors and three adults -- in connection to Pop's murder.

"Oh shit, what the fuck was the police waiting for his album to drop too," he wrote.

It's been a busy day for the executive producer of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon as he was also caught on camera throwing chairs and tables at somebody who confronted him at a restaurant last night.

Do you think Pop Smoke's team dropped the ball?