They thought he was retired, destined to peddle Instagram antics for the remainder of his days. A fair assessment, given that it's been five years since 50 Cent's fifth studio album Animal Ambition. Yet 50 has been gearing up for what looks to be his most musical year in a minute, taking to Instagram to announce the arrival of a new single. Taking a page out of 2015's The Kanan Tape, Fif has once again turned to Power for inspiration, revealing his next drop would be an A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & "Power Remix" of "Big Rich Town."

The original was released as part of Power's soundtrack in 2014, and it's certainly interesting that 50 would revisit the single today. Still, we're not complaining, especially if July will mark the beginning of a 50 Cent musical rollout. Remember that he's also due to appear on Ed Sheeran's Collaborations No. 6, once again reuniting with his longtime Shady partner Eminem.

Given that we've seen him teasing a return for a minute, it wouldn't be surprising to see 50 once again testing the waters, especially if his pair of offerings are well received. Of course, he previously tested the waters with "Get The Strap" and Don Q's "Yeah Yeah," so it's entirely possible this is another false start of sorts.

Either way, look for "Big Rich Town (Power Remix)" to arrive next week. Are you excited for 50's new single?