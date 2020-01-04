50 Cent was at one point the biggest rapper in the game but these days, he's more of a professional troll. I mean, he still gets in rap feuds without actually rapping and using these Internet back-and-forths to promote whatever he has going on such as Power or his champagne brand. In recent times, he's found himself going at it with French Montana.

It all began earlier this week when 50 Cent roasted French for purchasing an old Bugatti. Since then, French Montana has been relentlessly going in on Fif, calling the G-Unit head honcho a dinosaur, among other things. French also shared a photoshopped pic of 50 Cent and Eminem kissing which seems like a poor PR decision in 2020. Anyways, in the midst of all of this, French found himself in some hot water after he was accused of faking streams for his single, "Writing On The Wall" ft. Cardi B and Post Malone. Faking streams isn't necessarily the most scandalous thing in the world but if these allegations are true, it reflects incredibly poorly on French since he has two of the biggest artists on earth.

This obviously proved too good of a situation for 50 Cent to not pry into. Taking to Instagram, he simple demanded French provide some sort of explanation regarding the alleged fake streams before plugging the return of Power.