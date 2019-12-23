50 Cent is not a shy man, by any means. He will speak his mind even if it means he'll get in trouble because of it. If you're dealing with him in a romantic fashion, you've got to come prepared with the realization that his eyes are constantly open, keeping a close look at all the eye candy that perpetually surrounds him. He isn't above shooting his shot in women's comments sections, even though he's currently in a committed relationship with Cuban Link. This morning, actress Nia Long posted a motivational message for her followers, telling everyone that she's looking down on the past year and moving into the new decade with her head held high. Long may be looking to the future but 50 Cent has his eyes elsewhere.

The most-liked comment on Nia Long's new car selfie is from none other than 50 Cent. The rapper stealthily jumped into her inbox after seeing the busty picture, showing Long with a low neckline and dangling earrings. "I like this picture LOL," wrote Fif, adding the eyeball emoji to make it very clear that he enjoys what he sees. No word yet on how Cuban Link feels about this public flirting.

Are you as big a fan of the photo as Fiddy is?