50 Cent's star continues to shine brighter and brighter. As per Deadline, the "Candy Shop" rapper is one of the newest faces to be inducted into the Motion Picture & Television Fund, alongside names like Greg Berlanti, Lauren Shuler Donner, and Ann Sarnoff.

"I'm so honoured to be part of the leadership of this extraordinary organization," the 46-year-old said in a statement about the exciting news. "Being able to give back to this industry is something we should all strive for, and I can't wait for all the exciting changes we have in store."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

On his Instagram page, Fif wrote more about his induction, describing the experience as "amazing" before telling his 27.9 million followers that all he's focused on as of late is "positivity and progress."

As HipHopDX reports, the esteemed fund's purpose for the last century has been to "provide financial assistance through social programs to those working and retired from the entertainment industry."





When sharing his thoughts on the latest group of inductees, MPTF president Bob Beitcher said, "We're more than thrilled to have these four incredible leaders in their fields join our board of governors. Our future is truly looking bright as we move ahead to a new era of taking care of our own."





While 50 Cent has a lot to celebrate thanks to his countless television projects, some of them have also been causing him a headache – particularly those he's been working on at STARZ – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite recording artists.

