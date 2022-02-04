50 Cent posted on Instagram in support of Nicki Minaj’s single “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby. Although the two New York rappers have never performed on a track together, they have a long history of supporting one another’s releases. In two separate posts, 50 Cent shared photos of the video shoot with Power actor Joseph Sikora, as well as a screenshot of the YouTube video’s 1.1 Million views, saying, “THIS YOU HAVE TO SEE.”





50 Cent also recently talked about his interest in a potential rom-com with the Trinidadian rapper on the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man Podcast.

“You know who would probably be fun to work with? Nicki,” he said. “Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with.”

Nicki Minaj mirrored these interests on The Morning Hustle, claiming that a collaboration was already in discussion, without revealing any details further.

“Maybe something is already in the works,” she said when asked about working with 50 Cent for the big screen. “And no, I’m not talking about Power either.”

Nicki followed up 50 Cent's appreciation with a tweet of her own in support of Power exec, saying, "50 is a real one. PERIOD."

The hype for Nicki’s new single has been building up for weeks as this is Nicki Minaj’s first single to drop since "What That Speed Bout!?" in 2020. Minaj’s last album, Queen debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 in 2018.

The song marks the first collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Atlanta rapper Lil Baby

The single is promoting a new full length album currently in the works for Minaj. This next release is expected to be a change up for the rapper, as she told Instagram live she would, “roll out a new personality with [the next] album.”



