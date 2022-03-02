Floyd Mayweather is known for being one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet. Throughout the span of his career, he has made hundreds of millions of dollars, and with this money, he has bought himself lavish houses, cars, and even quite a few pieces of jewelry.

Mayweather has never been shy to flex his belongings, and when he appeared at a basketball game recently, that's exactly what he did. In a now-viral photo, Floyd was seen wearing an excessive amount of Cuban Links around his neck, and they were very wide and extravagant. It had a lot of fans questioning his style tastes, and as you can imagine, even 50 Cent had to chime in.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for CGI Merchant Group

In the tweet down below, 50 posted some photos of Mr. T next to the one of Floyd. Of course, back in the 80s, Mr. T was known for his excessive amount of chains, and 50 couldn't help but theorize that they were effectively the exact same guy. Fif even said "wait, Rocky got a new movie coming out? LOL," to make the joke hit that much harder.

Floyd is no stranger to 50's taunts, and as Mayweather continues to live his life, he can expect 50 to continue with the roast sessions. Either way, Floyd's got hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank, so there really is nothing for him to worry about.