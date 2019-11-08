After the mid-season finale of Power this weekend, Trey Songz suggested a theory on who could be behind one of the most riveting storylines of the program. The singer noted that after fans reacted negatively to his version of the theme song, he decided to take matters into his own hands and affect the trajectory of the new season, shooting and potentially killing Ghost. Of course, we'll have to wait until next year to see who actually pulled the trigger but this is a hypothesis that 50 Cent might be co-signing. He took to his favorite social media platform to call out Trey Songz, agreeing that Trigga Trey possibly lived up to his nickname.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sharing a copy of Trey Songz's mugshot from an assault arrest in the past, Fif says that the songwriter went off the rails because of the reaction to his "Big Rich Town" remix. "Ok I think @treysongz shot Ghost because of how you fools acted about the remix," joked the Power producer. "I told y’all to chill, now yal done got ya man fucked over."

Do you think Trey will make an appearance when the show comes back on to divulge his secret? In reality, who do you think actually shot Ghost? Are you riding with Bow Wow's theory?