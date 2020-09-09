50 Cent has been steadily on his grind in the television world in recent times. Despite a whole pandemic, he managed to wrap up production on Power Book II: Ghost which officially debuted over the weekend. Needless to say, 50 Cent has been catching blessings.

Just yesterday, the rapper and television mogul decided to spread the blessings to a group of employees at a Burger King in his neighborhood. The rapper linked up with Instagram influencer and entrepreneur Jay Mazini. The two surprised a group of the Burger King employees through the drive-thru before Fif handed out $30K in cash. It was their little way of saying thanks to the employees who continued to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT BURGERKING DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE QUESNS," Mazini captioned his post. "PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC. FIF TOLD ME I REALLY LIKE WHAT YOU’RE DOING, I TOLD HIM IT’S GOOD KARMA AT THE END OF THE DAY BIG BRO!!! CHANGE LIVES & CONNECT WITH REAL ONES.. SOUTHSIDE QUEENS STAND UP!! YA DESERVE IT."

Fif added on to that on his own IG page, writing, "Southside we out side @jaymazini heart so good i don’t think he can lose." Check the posts out below.