50 Cent has accomplished a great deal throughout his extensive career, and while he has since transitioned into the world of television, the Power mogul originally got his start as an artist. Having first made an impression through his formative mixtapes in the late nineties, as well as tapes like Power Of The Dollar and Guess Who's Back, Fif eventually caught the attention of Eminem and Dr. Dre, who signed him to a joint deal with Shady Records and Aftermath Entertainment.

From that point, Fif went on to see rap game success that many artists could only dream of. His major-label debut Get Rich Or Die Tryin has been certified diamond, and his sophomore album The Massacre is steadily nearing the milestone. Alas, Fif's music career has been left somewhat unresolved in the eyes of many. Though 50 originally intended to drop off an album called Street King Immortal -- which Jimmy Iovine deemed his best since Get Rich -- the album never saw the light of day.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In a new interview with The Independent, largely centered around his new series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Fif was asked about the status of the long-lost album. "That original version is not [being released], but I’m releasing new music in September," explains Fif, confirming what many fans have already understood. The publication also confirms that Eminem will not be included, despite having recorded an unreleased duet called "Champions." “I didn’t finish the tracks with him… I’m not gonna tell who’s on it because I’m the most exciting person [on the album].”

Speaking of Eminem, Fif also had some kind words to share about his longtime friend and collaborator. "He’s still one of the best artists to me,” says Fif, who most recently collaborated with Eminem on Ed Sheeran's "Remember The Name." “He means more to the culture than a lot of other artists – a lot of people looked at him and saw themselves, and understood how they fit into hip-hop culture.”

