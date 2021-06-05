It's been a little over a year since the conclusion of 50 Cent's Power series after airing its sixth and final season. The widely popular series quickly became one of the most watch show's on cable, subsequently leading Starz to develop four spin-offs in the same universe as the original series.

The first in the sequence of spin-offs is Power Book II: Ghost, which premiered on the network in September of last year. Renewed for a second season in the same month, 50 Cent is now giving fans an exclusive peek behind the scenes as the cast films the highly-anticipated sophomore season.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

"Behind the scenes of Ghost season 2 [Michael Rainey Jr.] acting like a diva, i had to go find his ass LOL. Green Light Gang," penned 50 in the caption of the footage shared Saturday (June 5). The video in question, which is set to the iconic Power theme song "Big Rich Town" performed by 50 himself, shows the rap mogul embracing Rainey as they caught up on set.

Rainey stars as Tariq St. Patrick, the son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St.Patrick. Ghost follows the life of Tariq as he navigates his new life as a drug dealer in a similar way his father did. As for when fans can expect season 2, it's currently up in the air.

“I feel like our schedule has just completely shifted because of COVID,” explained Shane Johnson, who plays Cooper Saxe on the series, when he was asked when to expect a subsequent season. “So, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

In other Fif news, three men have recently been charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and criminal mischief after breaking into a corporate apartment in New Jersey leased by the rap mogul and stealing up to $3 million in both jewelry and cash back in January.