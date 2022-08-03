As fun as beef may be to read about, it's always better to see people make amends... as rare as it may be for legendary New York rapper and businessman 50 Cent. TMZ reports that Lala Kent, reality TV star of Vanderpump Rules, paid a visit to 50 Cent at the content-creation space, Sway House, while he was filming his upcoming horror film, Skill House, in Los Angeles.





Kent has allegedly visited Fif multiple times over the course of the film's production. While she reportedly doesn't have a role in the new movie, this is one of at least a few on-set surprises for 50. Most recently, a cameraman passed out while filming a bloody scene for the film.

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Lala Kent were beefing when the "In Da Club" star accused her now ex-fiance Randall Emmett off owing him $1 million. In true 50 Cent fashion, he also taunted Emmett online by posting a clip from Vanderpump Rules where Lala brags about Randall's expensive post-sex gifts for her.

Fif also posted texts from Randall begging not to publicize the drama further, and Lala got involved when she said 50 was diminishing the #MeToo movement. Since that beef, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have split. Seeing his former partner hang out with 50 can't be a good feeling for Emmett. From what 50 has since said of the incident, Emmett he ended up him back.

In other recent 50 news, he's expected to appear on Eminem's Curtain Call 2. Ahead of the project, Em and Fif released an unreleased video for their song "Crack a Bottle." They also announced that their unreleased 2009 track, "Is This Love," will appear on the project. You can check out the video for "Crack a Bottle" below.

