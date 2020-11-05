50 Cent seemed to be quite fond of President Donald Trump just a few weeks ago, although his opinions on the Commander In Chief quickly changed as the election drew closer. Instead, 50 Cent has been trashing on the President, while also making claims that Trump could very well be going to prison if he loses the election. This, of course, is a scenario he gathered from the New York Times.

Per New York Times:

"Seldom far from Mr. Trump’s thoughts, however, is the possibility of defeat—and the potential consequences of being ejected from the White House. In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses. He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him."

Now, Trump is currently in the midst of losing the election, although the official results have yet to be fully counted. Regardless, 50 is gearing up for the President's demise, as he took to Twitter saying "man they gonna do Trump dirty, he going to jail. you ever herd a president say stop counting the fucking votes. LOL SMH."

This declaration was followed up with a humorous meme in which Trump is being slingshotted out of the United States with a face mask by the Statue of Liberty. Twitter is already engaging in anti-Trump memes, especially since it appears as though he could be at risk of losing the White House.

As the votes continue to be counted, we will have a much clearer picture of who will win the election, although fully expect these kinds of memes to continue, in the interim.

