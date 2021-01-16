We're only two weeks deep into 2021 and things have been eventful, to say the least. There was an insurrection on Capitol Hill less than a week into the new year in a final attempt to overturn the elections. Ever since then, Washington has been in shambles in anticipation of Joe Biden's arrival. Trump's now the first president to be impeached twice. He's also the first president to be banned from social media platforms, as well.



Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Over the past week, social media companies have been cracking down on Trump and his extremist supporters who've been spreading conspiracy theories online. Trump's left with no choice, many believe, yet rumors that the outgoing President of the United States of America hopped aboard the OnlyFans bandwagon started spreading. Much like what happened to his boy Kanye, it was a TikTok video that prompted these rumors to spread like wildfire. A user on Twitter was the first to "point" it out. "Donald Trump does not have an OnlyFans account," a spokesperson for OnlyFans said. "Any impersonation profiles have been removed."

This doesn't mean that Trump can't join. The company didn't disclose whether they'd follow the lead of other tech giants in banning him. Mind you, these jokes were circulating before this rumor floated around. Last week, Freddie Gibbswas egging on the idea of Trump joining OnlyFans. Now, 50 Cent has followed suit with a horrifying meme of Trump on the tennis court. "Damn just don't forget to pardon a few people on the way out shit! LOL," Fif captioned the post. Check it out below

