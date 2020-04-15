50 Cent Finally Shares Visual For 2015 "Tryna F*ck Me Over" Ft. Post Malone

50 Cent returned with a throwback visual that he said he forgot to release five years ago.

You know you're about to receive a throwback when you get a music video that features Post Malone sans face tattoos. At the close of 2015, Fif dropped his mixtape The Kanan Tape. The seven-track offering boasted productions from The Alchemist, Colt 45, Scoop Deville, London on da Track, and a few others. Features included looks from Chris Brown, Boosie Badazz, Young Buck (before things went sour), Sonny Digital, and Post Malone.

It seems as if 50 Cent took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday (April 14) because he decided it was time to share the music video to "Tryna F*ck Me Over" featuring Posty. "Yo I forgot to put this out 30 Million records sold 😈you know i’m nice n!gga," Fif wrote on social media. "I do it when i feel like it." Some thought this was or a new song, but longtime fans had to set them straight. Check out 50 Cent and Post Malone's "Tryna F*ck Me Over" and let us know if you remember this one.