Ever since he first began his career with "How To Rob,"50 Cent has showcased a keen (and admittedly cunning) intellect, particularly in the realm of marketing. Upon connecting with Eminem and Dr. Dre, it didn't take long before the three-headed monster established itself into a truly lucrative beast. Having developed a taste for business, Fif eventually branched out beyond hip-hop, exploring the medium of television and helping bring the Starz series Power to life as executive producer. And though Power has officially come to an end after six seasons, Fif has no intention of ending the story quite yet.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

As of this past Sunday, Power Book II: Ghost has officially kicked off, starring Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey Jr, Naturi Naughton, and more. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is already set to follow, revealing the backstory of 50 Cent's own Kanan Starks, who enjoyed a run as a Power fan favorite. With the series set to release in 2021, Fif has already begun bringing his vision to life, taking to the streets to film a new music video for the "Raising Kanan Theme Song."

Given the nature of Kanan's character, it wouldn't be surprising to see Fif actually stepping behind the mic to spit some bars. In fact, some new 50 Cent music would be a welcome way to start the show, especially given how close to his heart Kanan has likely become. Either way, it's all but confirmed that he's involved in the theme song to some degree, and him being in the driver's seat certainly suggests he'll be rapping for at least part of the journey.