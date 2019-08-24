As you may remember, last year, 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes got in a bit of a spat. It all started with 50 clowning Busta for having the "strongest neck in hip hop". Despite this being a relatively innocuous comment and 50 Cent being the biggest instigator in hip hop, Busta did not take 50's odd compliment lightly. This led to a series of childish back-and-forth jabs, with the latest development being 50 genuinely commending Busta on his progress in the gym back in April. But of course, when it comes to 50 - who can be as petty as a cartoon villain - it's hard to tell whether he's praising someone or taking a subtle shot.

For this reason, 50's latest Instagram post about Busta's physique has us on our toes. In regards to a photo of an incredibly hefty-looking Bus-a-Bus, 50 wrote, "Damn it man, Busta arms the size of my leg. LOL WHAT TF is going on BUS". While this can be interpreted as amazement at his strength, the "LOL" and laughing emojis might stir this semi-friendly feud in the wrong direction. Busta probably won't be too happy when he finds himself as the butt of 50's joke once again. Considering Busta's ever-increasing size, 50 still making these comments shows that he is truly afraid of nothing and everyone is merely a pawn to be used for his own amusement.