50 Cent was caught on camera throwing chairs and tables at a man who confronted him last night but he's claiming that the altercation never took place, calling it "fake news."

The rapper celebrated the arrest of Pop Smoke's murder suspects on Instagram when somebody asked him about the table-and-chair throwing incident in New Jersey. According to the rapper, it never even happened.

"What are you talking about?" asked Fif. "I would never do a thing like that. This is what Trump is talking about fake News."

Despite being on video redecorating the room by tossing furniture at the man who confronted him -- who may actually be the same guy from last year's altercation -- Fiddy isn't owning up to anything. he would rather let this one ride out and allow another story to take over.

In other news pertaining to the star, he has been embroiled in a back-and-forth with T.I., who is begging to face off against him on Verzuz. After a couple of days ignoring the King of the South, Fif seemingly accepted the challenge and previewed one of the songs he would play during their live-stream.

What do you think of 50's reply? Should he own up to it?