Celebrities are sharing bits and pieces of their holiday celebrations with their followers, and 50 Cent is in full-blown family mode. The father of two has a contentious relationship with his eldest son Marquise, but he regularly shares his love and adoration of his eight-year-old son, Sire. The proud father posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram page showing that Christmas came early for Fif and his fam. The rap mogul looks to be with Daphne Joy, Sire's mom, as mother and son wear matching, holiday-themed onesies.



Eugene Gologursky / Stringer / Getty Images

As expected, there are dozens of presents under the tree, and judging by the items laid out on the kitchen counter, the family of three is preparing to roast marshmallows for smores. Someone has been cooking up something fierce in the kitchen, as well, and Fif was excited to give a sneak peek at the dinner and desserts they have in store.

"Merry Christmas, happy holidays try and enjoy every minute of it God bless," 50 Cent wrote in the caption to his holiday post. His girlfriend, Jamira Haines also known as Cuban Link, jumped in his comments to leave him a simple message: "Blessings." She added a few heart emojis for good measure. Swipe below to check out Fif's holiday joy.