50 Cent has accused James Cruz of dabbling in the consumption of cocaine before, but when throwing jabs at the audio engineer on Instagram earlier today (July 9), the "Candy Shop" hitmaker also peppered in some alleged gossip about him and Diddy.

On his own Instagram page, Fif shared a screenshot from Cruz's recent interview with Vlad TV, during which he expressed disappointment in the New York native "[not allowing] G-Unit to reach its full potential."

In the caption of his screenshot, the 47-year-old wrote, "The coke head James Cruz worked for Chris lightly, he didn't make no deals, he was just in the meetings."

Back in 2020, 50 Cent threw around similar trash talk after Cruz appeared on Drink Champs. Funnily enough, the rapper's nemesis was actually praising him on the podcast, but he was outraged after a fan page dubbed Cruz 50's manager. "This guy never managed me, I don't f*ck with Cruz like that," he wrote at the time.





"He a whole rat, told on D Rock in the Lil Kim, Fox Hot 97 shit... Keep my name out ya mouth coke head. Talking about Chris was your man, you a sucker, don't get me started."

In addition to today's slander about Cruz being an alleged heavy drug user, the father of two added, "Puffy played with his butt in Miami, ask him about the weird shit they into, don't ask him about me.

Elsewhere in the audio engineer's sit-down with Vlad TV, he opened up about seeing Mase quit Bad Boy, Lox wanting to leave, and his own departure from the famed label – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.