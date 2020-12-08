50 Cent is an esteemed rap legend, a highly-regarded television producer, an experienced actor, and much more. Apparently, he may also soon become a model for one of this year's biggest phenomenons: OnlyFans.

In the past, 50 Cent has been critical of the OnlyFans hustle, but he may be taking his first steps onto the platform, dancing around the hypothetical idea of starting up his own page.

Overnight, the rapper came through with a new thirst trap picture for the ladies, getting back in the gym and showing off some massive gains. Fif looks like he's been in the gym going hard, perhaps preparing for a new role or just getting his fitness back on the right track.

"I’m getting back in shape, in shape," he wrote as his caption. "Girl you want to see go to my LOL ONLYFANS PAGE. Now why would you go looking at, I am a boy Damon WTF I change my mind. LOL."

It doesn't sound like he's ready to blaze onto OnlyFans just yet but, surely, if he ever does decide to get on there, he'd make millions of dollars. It just depends on whether Fif actually needs the money or not and, from experience, he can make the same money by producing a stellar television show.

Do you think we'll ever see the day where Fiddy actually makes his way onto OnlyFans?