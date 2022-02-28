50 Cent is a New Yorker at heart but last year, he announced that he was relocating to Houston, TX. The memes began to circulate while Fif embraced his title as an honorary Texan, especially as he surrounded himself with some big money folk.

Fif recently made his way to the Houston Rodeo Wine Auction where he shook hands, did some major bidding, won big, and also managed to find himself in a bit of trouble. The rapper shared a photo of himself next to a bronze statue of the world's first registered quarter horse. While he expressed that he had a great time, he explained that it was also a humbling moment as he was surrounded by people with "a lot of money."

Still, 50 put his money where his mouth is while bidding at the wine auction. The rapper revealed that he copped a bottle of wine during the auction that costs more than a Rolls Royce. ABC 13 reports that Fif spent $125K after winning a bid on a bottle of 2017 red wine from Hye Meadow Winery.

"so i finally won a bid at the wine auction, your a nobody till you win a bid at the wine auction. now i have bottle of wine that cost more then a Rolls Royce," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with his bidding card.

Despite recently appearing on the Super Bowl halftime stage with Dr. Dre and other revered artists, he apparently found himself getting pressed by individuals who work for the auction to make sure he paid for the bottle.

"so these where the 2 guys they sent over to make sure i paid for it," he wrote. "i was like what’s wrong with you guys, i can’t change my mind."