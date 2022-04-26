50 Cent cast doubt on Megan Thee Stallion's recent comments about not having been in an “intimate relationship” with Tory Lanez, prior to the infamous shooting in July 2020 which left her with gunshot wounds.

Megan's comment came during a recent interview with Gayle King, during which she was asked if she had been in an “intimate relationship” with Tory Lanez, to which Megan said, "I didn't have a sexual relationship with Tory."

“Now that, I don’t believe, she had to think about her answer,” 50 wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip from the interview. “SMH all this shit is crazy."



Elsewhere in the interview, Megan discussed the events leading up to the shooting, the shooting itself, and the immediate aftermath. She recalled Tory offering her money to lie about what had happened.

“He said, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all $1 million if y’all don’t say nothing,’” Megan explained. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me. And if you’re sorry, just help me.’”

50 Cent isn't the only one to share a controversial response to Megan's interview. Wack 100 went much further, calling Lanez "the real victim."

While Megan hasn't responded to 50 Cent specifically, she fired back at a user on social media who criticized her interview, on Monday.

“So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what’s happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks … but when I talk to gayle king that’s the last straw?" she wrote in the since-deleted tweet. "FUCK YALL.”

Check out 50 Cent's Instagram post below, as well as the full interview with Megan Thee Stallion on CBS Mornings.





