50 Cent just can't quit being messy, can he?

It's insane to think that somebody who has made a career out of being a prominent television producer for some of the hottest shows in the last five years does not know who Issa Rae is. Issa Rae... the lead star of Insecure. Recent host of Saturday Night Live. BET Award-winning, Emmy-nominated actress. Star of the Oscar-winning short film Hair Love. That Issa Rae... 50 Cent has absolutely no clue who Issa Rae is.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

Last night, the rap legend took to Instagram to praise La La Anthony on her latest endeavor, signing on to become a producer on Universal's new horror-comedy Juju. Angelica Nwandu has been tapped to write the series, and Thembi Banks will direct.

Having worked hand-in-hand with La La Anthony a few times, 50 Cent took time out of his day to congratulate the star on her next moves, but he also made sure to throw shade at everyone else involved in the production.

"@lala out here killing shit, I love it," said the Power producer. "Who these other b!tches. LOL."

That last comment was referring to Issa, Angelica, and Thembi. And it was totally unnecessary. Can't say we're surprised though -- this seems to be Fif's entire M.O.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Regardless of 50's messiness, we'd like to congratulate all of the incredibly talented women who have been confirmed for the new project.