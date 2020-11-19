It's been an eventful lead up to Gucci Mane & Jeezy's Verzuz. It's set to take place tomorrow night on Apple TV, IG Live, and REVOLT but the rollout has been kind of messy. First, T.I. was supposed to face Jeezy but over the weekend, it was confirmed that Gucci Mane would be replacing Tip. It's a far more fitting match-up but things have recently got disrespectful.

Gucci brought up Jeezy's dead friend, Pookie Loc, last night, hinting that "Truth" is locked and loaded in his setlist. Jeezy has yet to respond which one could argue is because he plans on addressing the matter face-to-face. Instead, he released his new single, "Therapy for My Soul" which includes shots at his former artist, Freddie Gibbs, and 50 Cent.

Freddie Gibbs has evidently been waiting for this moment over the years, wasting no time firing back at his former boss. "@jeezy n***a smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him. Don’t talk no street shit to me fam," Gibbs wrote, along with several other disparaging messages including allegations that Jeezy was put in a headlock by members of BMF in front of him.

50 Cent, however, remained quiet throughout the day. It's largely due to the fact that tonight, season 2 of ABC's For Life airs and Fif typically uses his trolling as a promotional tool, acknowledging that it benefits the other party just as much.

"Anything to try and sell a record i guess?" Fif wrote. "I'm not available this week. FOR LIFE is coming on at 10 p.m. tonight. I'm busy LOL."

Freddie Gibbs immediately dashed to the comment section with a flurry of laughing emojis before taking the beef to his Instagram Story where he reposted 50 Cent's post, with the caption, "@jeezy Message Bitch!"

No response from Jeezy yet but we'll keep you posted.