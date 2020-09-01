According to 50 Cent, Eminem is a sporadic texter, checking in from time to time with the most random things to say.

During a recent interview with June Archer, in which Fif spoke about the Power universe, police brutality, and more, he touched on his old friend Eminem, detailing their current relationship and revealing that the legend from Detroit isn't much of a texter.

"To this day, you know what's ill about Em, he hits me randomly," revealed Fif. "He texted me and he was like, 'When you gone fly me a private so I can land on that dick? What the fuck is wrong with you?'"

Em was referring to one of 50 Cent's lyrics on "The Woo" with Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch, where he quotes a woman in his texts.

"You said a line that a bitch was supposed to say and made it sound cool," continues 50 Cent, recounting what Em told him. "'Oh, you was on some other shit.' But he'll stop doing what he's doing to do that. That shit makes my day on a whole other level. Cause I'm like, that was random. I'm always gonna have love for him. That's my guy."

From the sounds of it, Eminem will just pop up when he wants to, taking time out to send whatever is on his mind before jumping back onto 'Do not disturb' mode and writing out more bars.

Watch the full interview below.