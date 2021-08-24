As a child, 50 Cent suffered a tragedy when his mother passed away. It has been reported that Sabrina Jackson lost her life in a fire when Fif was just eight years old, and fans will see scenes in Power Book III: Raising Kanan that mirror some of the rapper's younger years. The new Starz series is loosely based on 50 Cent's life, and in a virtual interview with Page Six, the Rap mogul spoke about lessons his mother taught him.

Fif admitted that as a kid, he would often get bullied by people in his neighborhood, but he was more afraid of his mother.

“[There’s a scene] from the first episode where Kanan gets roughed up and he goes back in the house and [his mother put the toys in the socks]. That really happened," said Fif. "Like, that was from my life... There's a point where, things that you are afraid of, that I got bumped around a lot in the park but I was more afraid of my mom than the people I got bumped around by because I could not escape her. Her being a single mom at that point, she was everything."

“She was my mom and my dad and she was tough so I didn’t know when it was okay to be emotional and when it wasn’t,” he continued. “She would look and say, 'Get up from off the floor. What you don't over there cryin' and actin' like a little girl.' She'd get mad and you go, 'Oh, sh*t, it's not okay to be hurt this time.'"

"So, she's balancing when she should be soft and when she should be firm with you." Make sure to tune in to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sundays on Starz, and check out the clip from 50 Cent's interview with Page Six below.