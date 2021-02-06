50 Cent Delivered Timelessness On "Many Men"

50 Cent's had one hell of a career. He rose to the top of rap before establishing his own empire that now includes alcohol and film. He's not necessarily pushing out albums or projects at the rate he once was but the music he offers us during his peak remains some of the most influential.

Today marks the 18-year anniversary of 50 Cent's debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. Fans across the world took time to celebrate its release, as well as the impact it had on the game. It produced so many hits from mainstream classics like, "In Da Club" to fan favorites like, "Heat."

One cut that many fans hold dear to their hearts is 50 Cent's "Many Men." Produced by Darrell "Digga" Branch, Eminem, and Luis Resto, 50 Cent found himself reflecting on jealousy and paranoia that comes from the streets. To this day, 50's words remain biblical for many people who come from similar environments. In the past year, we've heard it sampled and interpolated from some of rap's biggest figures. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin' flipped the record on Savage Mode II while Pop Smoke's recreated the song into an anthem for Brooklyn's drill scene on the posthumous, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.

Sound off below with some of your favorite songs from 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin.

Quotable Lyrics

I walk the block with the bundles

I've been knocked on the humble

Swing the ox when I rumble, show your ass what my gun do

Got a temper, n***a, go 'head, lose your head

Turn your back on me, get clapped and lose your legs

I walk around, gun on my waist, chip on my shoulder

Till I bust a clip in your face, pussy, this beef ain't over



