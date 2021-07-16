A number of celebrities, including 50 Cent, DaBaby, NLE Choppa, and more attended the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere on Thursday in New York City. The group showed off some eye-catching outfits ahead of the event.

50 Cent, who starred in the original Power series, rocked a Gucci getup and white bucket white. Malcolm May followed suit with Gucci attire of his own. D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie James Comb all rocked matching plaid outfits.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the original series and is set in Jamaica, Queens, New York. The show will follow Kanan Stark during his adolescent years.

"The whole rollercoaster ride of experiences for him, the levels of things that happen, the events that happen throughout the series – it's as high as Power, the initial project," 50 Cent recently told Digital Spy. "So I think that it's pretty interesting to have it be that intense when he's 15. You have Ghost and Tommy, these grown-ass men, involved in that actual lifestyle. The intensity level is that high for Kanan all the way through it. And I think when you see the innocence, initially, like that's what it is... it's the loss of innocence."

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to premiere on Starz in the US on Sunday.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Getty Images



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Getty Images