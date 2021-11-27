Madonna may be 63, but she’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon – in fact, she’s still posting thirst traps on Instagram. Earlier this week, the “Material Girl” singer shared some sultry snapshots that show her rolling around in bed wearing black lingerie, fish net stockings, and a sleek pair of Louboutins.

The photo dump ended up being removed due to an exposed nipple, but that didn’t stop the superstar from adequately censoring and then reposting them. “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only pat of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!”





Following her initial post, rapper 50 Cent took it upon himself to troll Madonna. “Yo this the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63,” he captioned a screenshot that gives an up-close and personal look at the singer’s behind. “She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”





It seems the “I Get Money” hitmaker hasn’t had enough of his own antics quite yet. Early this morning, he dropped off the same Madonna screenshot, this time photoshopped into a scene from the classic film, The Wizard of Oz. “STARZ ask me to do a remake,” 50 joked in the caption.

“I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one,” he finished. “Curtis please,” one person wrote in the replies. “It’s too early 50,” someone else joked.

See the comedic moment for yourself below.



