If you tuned in for Young Buck's multi-part video interview series with VladTV, you're already well aware that 50 Cent is no longer friendly with the rapper. They're long past that point, and there's seemingly no chance for a G-Unit reunion in the future. After everything that Fiddy has had to say about Buck on social media, it makes sense that the Tennessee native wouldn't want to be in the same room as his current nemesis.



In the past, 50 Cent has unleashed numerous transphobic rants on Young Buck, his former bandmate, dragging a scandal in which Buck was caught on video with a transgender woman. Buck maintains that nothing happened with the woman, insisting that he has no issues whatsoever with the LGBTQIA2+ community. 50 clearly does though, because he just shared yet another disrespectful post about Buck and him allegedly getting caught a second time.

"Damn this boy really different caught with another transgender contender," tweeted 50 Cent, keeping this one off of Instagram. The rapper's information comes from a recent episode of Unwine With Tasha K, the blogger that Cardi B has issues with, for which the headline claims that LisaRaye McCoy slept with a 10-year-old Da Brat, Dr. Dre made up with his estranged wife, and Young Buck got "EXPOSED". Needless to say, the video seems pretty sensational from the jump.

Do you think it's getting old for 50 Cent to continually come at Young Buck over allegations that he has continually addressed and defended?