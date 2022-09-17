50 Cent and Starz are officially done working together, as the Power creator confirmed on his Instagram page, Friday. The breakup comes after 50 called out the network's executives on numerous occasions over the last two years due to various grievances regarding spin-offs for Power.

"This is my vibe right now!" 50 captioned his first post. "STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings. i’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly."



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

In a follow-up on Saturday, 50 added: "09-17-22 official day of really owning my content & deciding where and how i do it moving forward!!! GLG GreenLightGang bulls eye we don’t miss."

Among the series that 50 has helped create for the network are Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and BMF.

50 first announced that he intended to not renew his deal with Starz after its conclusion back in March.

"This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus."

Check out 50 Cent's latest posts below.









[Via]