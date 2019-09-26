Taking inspiration from 50 Cent’s “How to Rob” record, where he raps about robbing and mugging numerous prominent figures in the rap game, Baltimore rapper Bandhunta Izzy has exploded onto the scene recently with his modernization of the song, in which references Tekashi 6ix9ine, Lil Nas X, DaBaby, Lil Pump, Nicki Minaj, and more. The song, which dropped on Tuesday, has already caught the attention of 50 Cent, who decided to give the B-more rapper a co-sign on IG last night.

“I like this they coming. Hard work will beat talent when talent ain’t working. Check him out the young boys hungry,” Fif wrote while sharing a screenshot of the Youtube image.

The Mad Rapper who gave the intro on the original song, also provides new commentary for Izzy as well, which you can check out for yourself (below).

"See I was gon rob 6ix9ine, but he goin to tell at the end/ I was gon rob young Melly, but he busy shooting his friends/ I was gon rob Lil Uzi with a big pump/ I was gon rob Lil Pump with a big Uzi," Izzy raps on the song.



Hit play and let us know if you’re with Fifty and feeling the new rapper & song?