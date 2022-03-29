Jussie Smollett still isn't safe from 50 Cent's relentless Instagram antics. While the Power producer was filling up his Instagram feed with commentary surrounding Chris Rock and Will Smith's tense altercation at this past weekend's Oscar Awards, the New Yorker couldn't help but throw some shade at the disgraced Empire actor in one upload.

As Complex reports, on Monday, March 29th, Fif shared a tearful photo of Smollett, the words "Will Smith hit me too," written in classic meme font underneath. In the caption, the "I Get Money" rapper added, "Nah we don't believe this fool. LOL."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The Santa Rosa-born performer has been one of Curtis Jackson's biggest targets in the years since he was accused (and later found guilty) of staging a hate crime against himself.

After Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail earlier this month for his actions, 50 took the opportunity to share a clip of the director informing viewers that he was "not suicidal."

"If I ever go to court again, I don’t care if it’s for a parking ticket, I’m gonna say this," Jackson wrote at the time. "This fool is crazy, I knew he was lying from the beginning."





Elsewhere on his Instagram page, the 46-year-old showed love to both Smith and Rock – giving the latter his flowers for not going to the police and filing a report over the altercation.

"You have to win Oscars to do this kinda shit," Fif wrote in the caption of a snapshot of the tearful King Richard star, holding his Best Actor trophy. "After I win I'm gonna slap the shit out of a few people. LOL."





[Via]