50 Cent's feud against Floyd Mayweather goes back many years. The two were actually pretty close until they started to grow apart, learning to hate each other over the years. Now, both entertainers clown the other on social media regularly. 50 Cent is a world-class troll, attacking different folks on the daily but Floyd of one of his targets that respond the most frequently. The most recent instance of their beef bubbling violently occurred today with Fif sharing a photo of the boxing champ and his gigantic Chanel bag, that can also double as a hula hoop. He thinks that Floyd may have taken Lil Baby's advice in "Drip Too Hard" a little too literally.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

In one of the most popular songs from last year, Lil Baby and Gunna rap that "you can get the biggest Chanel bag in the store if you want it." Floyd Mayweather heard that and was inspired, heading to his nearest luxury district and copping a humongous purse to wear on his shoulder. Fiddy had a comment when he saw the accessory, taking to his social pages to clown the fighter.

"You can have the biggest Chanel in the store if you want it," quoted the rapper. "I don’t think Lil Baby was talking about this dumb shit you bought champ. LOL GET THE FUCK OUTTA HERE!" He ended off the post by adding his usual hashtags and saying that Floyd is well-known for doing "Legendary stupid shit."

What do you think of Floyd's bag?