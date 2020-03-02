50 Cent is deep in the midst of recruiting talent for the upcoming posthumous Pop Smoke album, which he is reportedly executive producing, and as he asked Chris Brown if he would be down to hop on a track, he came through with some of his now-trademark trollery.

Last night, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson sent out a few open calls for his favourite artists to jump on the posthumous Pop Smoke album that he's working on. Roddy Ricch has already accepted and Drake was also summoned by the New York legend. Another name that Fif would like to see on the tracklisting is Chris Brown, but it wouldn't be a true 50 Cent post without some clownery going on, right?



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Yo n***a im a need you on this record," wrote the talent on Instagram, sharing a recent photo of the star with two-toned hair dye. "But what da fuck you do to your hair blood."

50 Cent has famously championed for Chris Brown in the past, even going so far as to compare the singer to the late Michael Jackson. There is a good chance that this will be enough to convince Breezy to lend his vocals to the late Brooklyn rapper's project, which is likely to be released later this year.

Who else do you want to see on the Pop Smoke album?